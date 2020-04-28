Supreme Court staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Supreme Court staffer tests positive for coronavirus; admitted to a government hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2020, 01:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 01:04 ist
Supreme Court

A staffer of the Supreme Court tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, triggering alarm bells in the highest court of the country.

The employee, working with the judicial section of the apex court, was on duty on April 16 and had come in contact with two apex court registrars, who have been advised self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, a source said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He suffered fever for two days after coming for work on April 16 and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

He has been admitted to a government hospital and is undergoing treatment, the source said, adding that as per the standard protocol, contact tracing of the staffer will be done.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

It is the first such case of a Supreme Court staffer testing positive. The apex court had restricted its functioning since March 23 and is hearing matters involving extreme urgency through video conferencing.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Supreme Court
Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

Coronavirus genetic material detected in air: Study

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

UIDAI okays Aadhaar updation facility through CSC

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

'Coronavirus in sewage can prove deadly for Bengaluru'

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

What would happen to North Korea if Kim Jong Un died?

 