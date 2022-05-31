Supreme Court to hear plea related to appointment of Bangalore University VC on June 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to urgently consider a plea related to appointment of Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Hima Kohli allowed a plea for urgent hearing in the matter on June 2.

The matter was mentioned by advocate Farheen Penwale on behalf of Dr Sangamesh Patil, who sought a direction to vacate an earlier order of the top court which allowed the present Vice-Chancellor, Prof KR Venugopal, to continue on his post.

The court had earlier posted the matter for consideration in July.

Prof Venugopal had earlier approached the top court, questioning the validity of the March 16, 2021 order by the Karnataka High Court.

The HC's division bench had then upheld the order of a single bench which had quashed Prof Venugopal's appointment as VC of the varsity.

The top court had on April 4 stayed the High Court's order.

In his plea, Patil claimed that since he was recommended by the Chief Minister, he should have been appointed as Vice-Chancellor.

