Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI team visit actor's Bandra residence

In a step further to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday visited the house of the late Bollywood actor, where he was found dead more than a couple of months ago.

The CBI team is currently at the duplex-flat in Mount Blanc in the Carter Road area of Bandra.

The team was seen entering the building complex along with Sushant’s flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani and cook Neeraj Singh.

The CBI team which also included officials of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) is examining the building and recreating the scene.

The 34-year-old Sushant, who is famous for essaying the role of wicketkeeper-batsman and former Team India skipper MS Dhoni in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was found dead on 14 June.

The post-mortem report has cited the cause of death as “asphyxia” and ruled out any foul play.

Before it reached the building, the CBI team visited the Bandra police station that has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and the Cooper Hospital, where the post-mortem was conducted.

The autopsy report would also be studied by an expert team of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

The preserved viscera may also be examined by the AAIMS that may investigate on the anti-depressants that Sushant was being administered, based on counselling sessions with doctors.

The CBI team is scanning the flat in detail and also examining the terrace. They are also expected to conduct a dummy test.

The CBI has also taken possession of Sushant’s laptop, mobile phone, plates, glasses, bedsheets, the piece of cloth that he allegedly used to hang himself.

Besides, the CBI has taken a look at the case diary and the 56 statements that the Bandra police have recorded during the inquiries under the Code of Criminal Procedure. It is also in possession of the dozen statements that have been recorded by the Enforcement Directorate.

During the interrogation of Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh, the CBI dived deep to know the normal routine of the actor and what happened in the fortnight before his death and the reasons his live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty left the house.