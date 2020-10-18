Take loan to help rain-hit farmers: Athawale tells Maharashtra govt

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that if the Maharashtra government does not have enough money, it should take a loan to provide financial assistance to farmers, who have been affected by heavy rains and floods.

He was in Nashik to take a review of the coronavirus situation in the district.

"The rains have caused a lot of damage in the state and farmers should be given immediate assistance. If the state coffers are empty, compensate the farmers for crop damage by borrowing a loan," Athawale said in a press conference.

Heavy rains and floods earlier this week have claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on lakhs of hectares have been damaged.

Athawale criticised Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for "not taking any decision" on reopening temples and other religious places "due to the pressure by ruling allies Congress and NCP".

"The government should respect the public sentiments and places of worship of all religions in the state should reopen under police protection," he said.

He expressed satisfaction over the decreasing number of coronavirus cases in the district.