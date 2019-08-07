Tamhini Ghat, Mahabaleshwar compete with Cherrapunjee

The picturesque Tamhini Ghat in Pune and popular hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara are competing with Cherrapunjee - if one goes by the rainfall this season.

Both Tamhini Ghat and Mahabaleshwar, located on the Sahyadri ranges of Western Ghats, have received well over 5,400 mm rainfall this season.

From the period June 1 - August 5, Tamhini Ghat has recorded 5,959 mm rainfall while from Mahabaleshwar recorded 5,456 mm rainfall from June 1 - August 6.

From June 1 - August 5, Cherrapunjee in the Northeast state of Meghalaya has recorded nearly 5,300 mm rainfall. Cherrapunjee (or Cherrapunji) has often been credited as being the wettest place on Earth but for now, nearby Mawsynram currently holds that distinction.

"Both Tamhini Ghat and Mahabaleshwar are receiving heavy rainfall," said Dr Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather & Air Pollution Monitoring Unit, IMD, Pune.

"Heavy rains are expected to continue till August 9," Dr Kashyapi told DH on Wednesday.

In fact, Mahabaleshwar is the origin of five rivers, including Krishna - the fourth-biggest river of India - that flows across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Prades.

Mahabaleshwar, at an altitude of 1,353 mts (4,439 ft), accounts for 85% of the total strawberry production of the country. On the other hand, Pune's Tamhini Ghat is known for its scenic waterfalls, lakes and dense woods. It is near the famous Lonavala hill town - located between Mumbai and Pune. Near it is the Kundalika river and the Mulshi dam backwaters.

This monsoon, both these places had crossed 300 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period several times.