Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Heavy showers lash Chennai as Mettur dam nears full reservoir level

Surplus rainwater gushed out of reservoirs while several roads in Chennai resembled swollen rivers and four persons were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu and over 60 houses suffered damage. An alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the State.
Children wait to receive food at a temporary shelter after heavy monsoon rains in Chennai on November 8, 2021.
(AFP)
Rains fury forces Chennai police station to shift location
The S-8 Adambakkam police station in Chennai was shifted temporarily to a house nearby after it was inundated following heavy rains, police said on Monday.
The station is now relocated at New Colony Second Sstreet, Adambakkam.
The station is three feet below the ground level and was totally inundated. Functioning from a building located on New Colony Main Road for the last few years and with 40 police personnel working there, it is one of the busiest police stations in the St Thomas Mount police districts in the city.
(IANS)
Narayanasamy wants flood relief of Rs 5,000 for each family in Puducherry
Senior Congress leader and former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday urged the Rangasamy-led AINRC-BJP coalition ministry here to provide flood relief of Rs 5,000 to each family.
Addressing a virtual press conference, Narayanasamy said that the rain had played havoc in Puducherry and Karaikal regions. Daily wage earners, farmers and other sections have been hit by torrential rains during the last ten days. (PTI)
Mettur Dam likely to reach Full Reservoir Level (FRL) on Nov 9
For the first time in two years, the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur is expected to reach its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 120 feet by Tuesday with huge amounts of water being released from dams in Karnataka owing to heavy rains in the catchment areas of River Cauvery.
Four dead as rains lash Tamil Nadu; Chennai continues to be under water
Several parts of Chennai were underwater for the second consecutive day on Monday with incessant rains continuing to pound the southern metropolis, making it difficult to drain the water out, even as the MeT department forecast “heavy to very heavy rainfall” till November 11.
