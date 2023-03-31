Tap connection provided in country every second since Jan: Shekhawat

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said that since January, on average a tap connection was provided every second in rural households in the country under the centrally sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission.

A total of 86,894 tap connections have been provided every day since January. This means, since January this year every second a tap connection has been provided in the country," he told reporters here.

So far, 11,62,66,119 rural households (59.83 per cent) have been provided with tap water connection out of the 19,43,34,294 households in the country.

Insisting that the Centre is confident of providing every household with tap water connection by 2024, the Mister said groundwork has been expedited for providing tap water connections in the remaining 40 per cent of the households.

The Centre is also taking up the matter with the states to expedite its implementation so that the target can be reached, he said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Lakshadweep, West Bengal and Jharkhand are the worst performing among states and Union Territories, according to official data.