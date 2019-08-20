Teachers should take classes, not agitate: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at para-teachers for launching agitations demanding salary hike, instead of taking classes.

Para-teachers, contractual educators in government and government-aided schools of the state, had recently staged a protest in Nadia's Kalyani demanding pay hike, following which they were allegedly caned by the police.

"Para-teachers should know, I have great respect for you. You educate the young generation. But should you stop taking classes for joining agitations and wear black badges?" Banerjee said at an administrative meeting in Howrah on Monday.

Mentioning that the para-teachers had been recruited by the previous Left Front regime, Banerjee claimed that after coming to power, her government had effected a substantial rise in their salary.

"While they (para-teachers) were getting Rs 4,000 in 2011-2012, we increased it to more than double in 2018. Now just a year has passed and they are demanding another hike", she said.

She regretted that para-teachers are even threatening to call a strike.

Banerjee also announced regularisation of services of part-time and whole-time contractual college teachers. These teachers would be able to continue their services till the age of 60 and the gratuity would be increased from Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh.

The state will name the part-time and whole-time contractual teachers of colleges as 'State Aided College Teachers' (SACT), the CM said.

While those meeting the educational qualifications set by the UGC and with more than 10 years of experience would get Rs 30,000 per month and those having the requisite qualifications but with less than 10 years experience would be paid Rs 26,000.

Teachers not fulfilling the UGC criteria but with above 10 years experience would be given Rs 20,000. Those with up to 10 years experience would be given Rs 15,000, Banerjee said.

She said there are around 13,500 such teachers in different colleges, who will come under the SACT.

From now on, college managing committees would not be allowed to appoint any contractual teacher without the approval of the Higher Education department, the chief minister said.