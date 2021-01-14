'Use prefix 0 for landline to mobile calls from Jan 15'

Telcos remind users to prefix 0 for landline to mobile calls from Jan 15

Reliance Jio, too, has sent messages to fixed line users urging them to ensure that they prefix 0 when dialling any mobile number from a fixed line number

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 14 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 21:35 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Telecom operators have informed subscribers that they would need to prefix '0' for making calls from landline to mobile phones from January 15, in line with the telecom department's recent directive.

"As per DoT's directive, effective 15-Jan-21, it is mandatory to prefix 0 before the mobile number while dialling from your landline," Airtel has started informing its fixed line users.

Reliance Jio, too, has sent messages to fixed line users urging them to ensure that they prefix 0 when dialling any mobile number from a fixed line number.

"This change in dialling pattern effective Jan 15 is in accordance to the directive from DoT," Jio's message said.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) had said in November that callers will have to dial numbers with prefix '0' for making calls from landline to mobile phone, from January 15.       The Communications Ministry had said the move would free up sufficient numbering resources for future use, and nearly 2,539 million numbering series are expected to be generated as a result.

There will be no change with respect to dialling numbers for fixed-to fixed, mobile-to-fixed, and mobile-to-mobile calls, it had said.

When contacted, BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar said that the necessary communication for user awareness would have been initiated, in sync with the directive.

"There is a stipulated process by which we communicate to customers, which would have been done," Purwar added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Telecom
Department of Telecom
BSNL
Reliance Jio

What's Brewing

Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again

Explainer: Barring Trump from holding office again

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

 