Tempo driver, son assaulted up by Delhi Police

Police in the national capital on Monday added more black marks on their books after videos surfaced on the online showing a violent clash between a tempo driver and Delhi Police personnel.

One of the videos showed policemen beating up the driver while in another purported video, the driver was seen chasing the police. Videos of the altercation were shared widely on social media.

As the videos surfaced showing the "brutal attack" on the driver and his son, Minister of State (Home) G Kishen Reddy sought a report from Delhi Police on the incident that took place in Mukherjee Nagar in north-west Delhi.

Reddy tweeted, "BJP delegation led by Shri @rpsinghkhalsa ji called on me today regarding the incident under Mukherjee Nagar Police Station in New Delhi, I spoke to CP Delhi, instructed for immediate action and to submit a detailed report."

Three policemen have been suspended in connection with the matter. A protest was also organised outside Mukherjee Nagar police station, which was called off after Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik promised to register cases against the policemen.

The incident took a political turn as Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal urged Home Minister Amit Shah to award exemplary punishment to police personnel responsible for the "brutal attack". He wanted their dismissal from the service to send a message that "atrocities by men in uniform" would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"This is a disgraceful and unforgivable act. We will ensure that the guilty are brought to book. There is no place in a democracy for inhuman conduct against anyone. I urge Amit Shah to dismiss policemen responsible for brutal attack on innocent Sikhs in Delhi yesterday. Attempt to murder cases should also be registered against cops. I commend DSGMC for taking up the case forcefully," he tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the incident was "shameful"."Shameful incident of Delhi Police ruthlessly beating up Sarabjeet Singh and Balwant Singh over a petty issue. Request HM Amit Shah to ensure justice," he tweeted.