The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In today's episode, DH journalist Ahmed Shariff speaks to Dr Nikhil Naithottu, a medical professional currently working at a Covid-care centre, about what goes on in the hospital and his day there.



Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.