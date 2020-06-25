The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 25 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 07:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In today's episode, DH journalist Ahmed Shariff speaks to Dr Nikhil Naithottu, a medical professional currently working at a Covid-care centre, about what goes on in the hospital and his day there.
 

DH Podcast
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

