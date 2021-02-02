The Lead: Healthcare and insurance in the Budget and what it means for the industry

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Executive Chairman of Asia Healthcare Holdings Vishal Bali talks about the healthcare factor in the latest Budget

Ahmed Shariff: Hi and welcome to DH Radio. Yesterday, the Finance Minister laid the Union Budget. Since it was presented at a time when we are approaching the pandemic's end, the motive was clear: Health is a priority. Rs 35,000 crore outside the purview of the Budget was allocated to the Covid-19 vaccine and the section under health and wellbeing saw a 137% jump in fund allocation. But, what does it mean? Will the funds be enough?

To talk about this and more, we are joined by Vishal Bali, Executive Chairman of Asia Healthcare Holdings who was former Group CEO for Fortis Healthcare Limited and CEO and Managing Director of Wockhardt Hospitals. Mr Bali has also been a past member of the Global Agenda Healthcare Council of the World Economic Forum.

Hi, Mr Bali and welcome to DH Radio.

Vishal Bali: Hi, Mohamed. Good to be with you.

Ahmed: It's wonderful to have you on our show. My first question to you is how do you see this Budget? Did it meet your expectations?

Vishal: Given the fact that the industry, particularly the healthcare sector, has for the last many years been talking to the government about giving priority to healthcare in the Budget, from that context, I think, the Budget 2020-21 definitely lays that out...

