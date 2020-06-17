The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

The Lead: Reality of child marriage in India

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 17 2020, 07:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 07:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH Journalist Dhanyata M Poovaiah speaks to Nodal director of ChildLine Vasudeva Sharma about the social evil child marriage, which is still prevalent in the country.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Podcast
child marriage
India
child rights

What's Brewing

Samsung launches Frame 2020, new smart TVs in India

Samsung launches Frame 2020, new smart TVs in India

Police capture 65-pound turtle from Virginia suburb

Police capture 65-pound turtle from Virginia suburb

Why some black-owned US businesses are hardest hit

Why some black-owned US businesses are hardest hit

Stand-off on 70th anniversary of India-China relations

Stand-off on 70th anniversary of India-China relations

 