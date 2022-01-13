Third wave peak could play out in Goa by January 20: Expert

The peak of the third wave of the pandemic is expected to play out in Goa by January 20, even as the state is expected to witness 10,000 to 15,000 cases per day around the peak duration, a member of the Goa government's expert committee on Covid management said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, Dr Shekhar Salkar also said that in terms of Covid infection trends and patterns, Goa is behind Mumbai by 10 to 15 days, while expressing relief that the commercial was witnessing a plateau in terms of new infections.

"Goa has not reached its peak yet vis a vis infections. Positivity is at around 30 per cent. The Omicron wave in Goa is going to be three to four times more than the Delta wave. Infectivity is high. The expectation is that over the next 10 days, maybe by January 20, we will be seeing around 10 to 15000 cases per day. After that new cases will come down," Salkar told reporters on Thursday.

"Cases in Mumbai are plateauing over the last three days. The numbers there have not increased. We are around 10 to 15 days after Mumbai. by January 23-24 our cases may also climb down. But we will see a peak around January 20. We may see 10 to 15000 new cases every day," he added.

The next few days leading to January 20, were critical in terms of managing the impact of the pandemic, he said.

Salkar also said going by the fewer cases of hospitalisation among new Covid-infected patients, the third wave appeared to be less lethal.

"Even though it (third wave) is less lethal, there could still be pressure on admissions because doctors and sisters are getting infected. We need to take precautions, wear masks, maintain social distancing, sanitisation, etc," Salkar said.

Goa currently has 16,887 active cases, while the state reported 3,728 new cases on Thursday.

