An anonymous letter raising threat on the life of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was received at the DYFI state office in Thiruvananthapuram.

The threat was made against the backdrop of chief minister's recent criticism of outfits like SDPI and PFI, accusing them of trying to create trouble during anti-CAA stir.

DYFI handed over the letter to the city police and the police launched a probe to identify the source of the letter.