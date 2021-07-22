Three died in aerosports accidents in last 10 years: Government

Three persons have died in five accidents during aero sports activities in the last 10 years, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Singh said: "As reported by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), there have been five accidents involving aero sports in India during the last ten years."

The minister said two accidents involving microlight planes have taken place, killing two people during the last 10 years.

He added that three accidents involving a glider have taken place, killing one person during the last 10 years.

All aero sports activities are not regulated, Singh noted.

"However, DGCA issues certificate of registration for balloons, gliders, powered hang-gliders and microlights," he stated.

Aero sports have considerable potential to boost tourism in the country, he mentioned.

"Aero Sports are largely being undertaken by private entities at Mysuru in Karnataka, Phagwada in Punjab, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, Lonavala in Maharashtra, Manali in Himachal Pradesh, Shillong in Meghalaya, Panchgani in Madhya Pradesh and Goa," he stated.