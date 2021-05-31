Time to define sedition law, its application on media: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday said it is time the penal provision related to sedition was defined and interpreted particularly with regard to its application on the media in view of freedom of the press.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat protected two Telugu channels TV5 and ABN Andhrajyothi against any coercive action in the FIR lodged against them for telecasting interviews of rebel YSR Congress MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju.

"We are of the view that provisions of 124 A and 153 of the IPC require interpretation particularly on the right of press," the bench said.

The top court, which also heard Suo Motu on ensuring supplies of medicine and drugs during the Covid-19 pandemic, also referred to a news report on dead bodies being thrown in the river in Uttar Pradesh.

"A news report yesterday showed that dead bodies were being thrown in the river. I don't know if a sedition case has been filed against the news channel yet or not," Justice Chandrachud said sarcastically.

The channels led by senior advocate Shyam Divan contended that this was an unfortunate assault on freedom of the press and there were charges for sedition and creating enmity between groups under the IPC against them. They accused the Andhra Pradesh government of trying to silence the media and critics on the handling of Covid-19 situation.

The top court issued a notice to Andhra Pradesh on a petition seeking contempt action against the top state officers and stayed criminal proceedings in the FIR.

The court posted the matter for consideration after six weeks.

The FIR indicated that it was a suo moto case based on an inquiry report of the DIG, CID, Andhra Pradesh.