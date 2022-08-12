TMC leader Pawan K Varma tenders resignation from party

Trinamool Congress leader Pawan K Varma tendered his resignation to party president Mamata Banerjee on Friday.

His resignation came days after Nitish Kumar returned to the Mahagathbandhan and formed a new government in Bihar, snapping the JD(U)'s ties with the BJP-led NDA in Bihar.

Varma tweeted, "Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards."

Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) August 12, 2022

Varma, a former JD(U) MP, had joined Trinamool Congress last year, saying it was the need of the hour to work for strengthening the Opposition.

Varma and poll strategist Prashant Kishor were expelled from the JD(U) in 2020 when they vehemently opposed the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.