Tone down the nationalist rhetoric: HD Deve Gowda on India-China border tension

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, said the “nationalist rhetoric should be toned down” amid heightened tensions between India and China.

In a statement, Gowda said he “fully appreciated” Modi’s decision to call for a meeting of the Opposition leaders to discuss the India-China border situation.

Follow | India-China border tensions live updates

“In order to ensure that we do not escalate matters, I sincerely urge that nationalist rhetoric should be toned down,” Gowda said. “This is not the time for a language of provocation and revenge,” he said, adding that media outlets spreading “fake information and cheap rhetoric” endangered the lives of soldiers and diplomatic staff.

“Social media retribution is of particular concern. Government should take steps to check this,” Gowda said, clarifying that he did not mean that “critical mainstream opinions, analyses and reporting should be stopped.”

Gowda also rejected the idea of an economic boycott (of China), saying the government should not encourage such reactionary language. “Its implications are deep. We should here be guided by pragmatism,” he said.

Gowda is no stranger to the India-China dispute. In 1996, when he was the PM, both nations signed an agreement that made it binding on soldiers to “exercise self-restraint” and go for “immediate consultation” in case a face-off arose.

“I would also urge my colleagues in the opposition not to use intemperate language,” Gowda said. “This is an hour for cooperation. Domestic politics and national security interests cannot be equated. Having said this, I do not mean we should not question the government,” he said.

The political leadership, Gowda said, should keep the nation informed at all times. “There is a feeling among our fellow citizens that we are engulfed by hostile nations. It is the duty of the political leadership to ensure that such anxiety is quelled with proper information,” he said.

A senior serving military officer and a senior serving diplomat should make a detailed presentation to Opposition leaders on the ground situation and the progress of talks, Gowda urged. “The demand here is not for classified details, but truthful information.”

The JD(S) patriarch also decried politicisation of the armed forces. “That is dangerous,” he said. “They should be allowed to remain a professional force. When they remain a professional force, they will advise the government of the day fearlessly and correctly,” he said, adding that it was important to institute an enquiry on the deaths of soldiers in the Galwan valley.