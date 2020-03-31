Tourism Min launches site to aid stuck foreign tourists

Tourism Ministry launches site to help stranded foreign tourists amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 31 2020, 15:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 15:30 ist

Extending support to foreign tourists stranded in India, the Ministry of Tourism has launched a portal to disseminate information regarding services that can be availed by them in the country.

The portal titled ‘Stranded in India’ aims to act as a support network for foreign tourists stuck in various parts of the country, the Tourism ministry said in a statement.

The entire world is facing a truly unprecedented situation arising out of coronavirus and it is a constant endeavour to ensure the wellbeing of tourists, especially the ones that travel from foreign countries, it said.

"The portal strandedinindia.com consists of comprehensive information on COVID-19 helpline numbers or call-centres that the foreign tourists can reach out to for help,” the statement said.

It also has information on the Ministry of External Affairs control centers along with their contact information and information around state-based/regional tourism support infrastructure.

¨It also has a help and support section to extend help to the ones in need of further information and connect foreign tourists to authorities concerned.

The website will be featured on the Tourism Website and prominent Ministry of Tourism channels, it said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tourism ministry
Ministry of External Affairs
