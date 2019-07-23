'Trump's Kashmir mediation remark is policy shift'

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump's "disclosure" on third-party mediation on Kashmir is a "huge policy shift" and India and Pakistan must seize the opportunity to forge peace through dialogue.

Trump claimed during his meeting with Pakistan Premier Imran Khan that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate in the Kashmir dispute.

The Ministry of External Affairs rejected Trump's remarks, saying it has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally.

"Despite GOI refuting idea of third party mediation on J&K, the disclosure made by Trump marks a huge policy shift. Even though the USA doesn't hold a great record in resolving protracted conflicts, hope both countries seize this opportunity to forge peace through dialogue," Mehbooba, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a tweet.