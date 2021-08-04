Twitter has not shared specific details of how 'manipulated media' label was applied: Govt

The Centre on Wednesday informed Parliament that Twitter has not shared specific details of how its 'Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy' was applied to label certain messages on the microblogging platform as 'manipulated media.'

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said as per Twitter, the labelling of certain messages as "manipulated media" has been done as per its Synthetic and Manipulated Media Policy'.

"However, no specific details of how this policy became applicable have been shared. The government has been engaged with Twitter on this issue," he added.

"...On the issue of manipulated media, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has pointed out to Twitter that they are violating the principle of natural justice and urged Twitter to be transparent and equitable in applying the criteria," he said.

The Minister also said that the issue of labelling of user tweets as manipulated media does not come under the purview of the new IT rules that came into effect in May.

“Manipulated media tag by Twitter on certain tweets on an alleged Congress toolkit used to target the Centre over its Covid-19 handling kicked up a row with the government asking the micro blogging platform to remove the tag. The government said when the toolkit issue was being probed by police, Twitter couldn't give the “manipulated media" tag for its tweet.