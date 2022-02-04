Two arrested for firing at AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle in Uttar Pradesh

Two persons have been arrested for firing at the car of AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi yesterday in Uttar Pradesh.

The arms used in the crime have also been recovered.

"The accused said they were hurt by his remarks against a particular religion. They will be produced before the court," UP ADG (L&O) Prashant Kumar told ANI.

Owaisi's vehicle was near the Chhijarso toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm.

More to follow...

