UGC asks all university VCs to prepare database of international students

The details have been sought by September 15

  • Sep 01 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 22:45 ist
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked vice-chancellors of all varsities to prepare a database of international students studying in their institutions.

The details have been sought by September 15.

"Ministry of Education, government of India has directed that a database of the information with regard to all international students studying in higher educational institutions (HEls) in India including the details of alumni needs to be created urgently," the letter written on August 31 read.

"Hence, all the universities are requested to provide the data of students from the graduate level onwards in the attached format via e-mail to ugcic2@gmail.com positively by September 15, 2021," the letter said. 

