Eluru outbreak: VP Naidu briefed on mysterious disease

Union health secretary briefs Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on mysterious disease outbreak in Eluru

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 12 2020, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 21:53 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and joint secretary Lav Agarwal on Saturday briefed Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on the latest health situation in Eluru in Andhra Pradesh where the outbreak of a mysterious disease left many hospitalised.

More than 600 people have fallen ill in the area. They had reportedly suffered from dizziness, fainting spells, headache and vomiting.

The Centre had rushed a three-member team of medical experts to Eluru on December 8 after Naidu spoke with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan regarding the situation there.

The health secretary briefed Naidu on the preliminary findings of the central team that visited the affected areas in Eluru, an official statement said.

The official said that a detailed report will be prepared on the central team's return to Delhi and necessary advisory will be issued accordingly.

The vice president was told that the number of new cases in Eluru has come down sharply with only two new cases reported on December 11.

Naidu asked the health secretary to keep a watch on the situation and take all necessary action, the statement said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

M Venkaiah Naidu
Dr Harsh Vardhan
Andhra Pradesh

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

NASA shares stunning deep-space images

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

 