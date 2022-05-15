Union minister Athawale demands Wife's Day along lines of Mother's Day

Union Minister of State for social justice Ramdas Athawale on Sunday demanded that a "Wife's Day" be celebrated along the lines of Mother's Day.
Speaking at an event in Sangli in Maharashtra, Athawale said, "a mother gives birth while a wife stands by her husband in good and bad times".
"Behind every successful man, there is a woman. We should celebrate Wife's Day," he added.
International Mother's Day is celebrated and observed on the second Sunday in the month of May.
