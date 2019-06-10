UP: Car rams into group of people, 4 killed

Four persons were killed and three others injured when a speeding car rammed into a group of people standing along the Yamuna Expressway here, police said.

Three persons died on the spot and the fourth succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Aditya Kumar Shukla, said.

The injured were given first aid and discharged, he said.

Surendra (32) from Pratapgarh, Dharmendra (40) from Haryana, and Bhikam (50) and Mahesh (60) from Delhi were killed in the accident.

The car's driver has been arrested, the SP added.