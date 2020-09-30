UP CM directs Hathras rape trial in fast track court

UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs trial of Hathras rape case in fast track court

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 30 2020, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2020, 10:56 ist

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed trial of the Hathras gang-rape case in fast track court. He also constituted a three-member SIT to probe the matter and directed it to submit a report in seven days.

Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over the incident and said that strictest of action should be taken against the culprits. 
 

More to follow...

 

Hathras rape case
Uttar Pradesh
rape
Yogi Adityanath

