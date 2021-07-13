NCP takes a dig at BJP for draft population bill

UP govt should bring 'no kid' policy which will benefit many 'childless' BJP and RSS leaders: NCP

The Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 also aims at bringing down the gross fertility rate among women

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 13 2021, 04:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 04:21 ist
The UP government's draft bill on population control says people having more than two children will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls. Credit: PTI Photo

The NCP on Monday took a dig at the Uttar Pradesh government's draft bill proposing the two children norm, with Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik saying the Yogi Adityanath government should bring a ''no children'' policy which will benefit many leaders of BJP and RSS who don't have children.

The UP government's draft bill on population control says people having more than two children will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy.

The draft bill also seeks to prohibit promotions in government jobs for such people, while offering incentives to those limiting their children to two. Speaking to reporters, NCP spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said the "UP population policy" had created confusion. ''Instead of two children, the policy should be of more than two (children) as BJP leaders often say.

Maharashtra already had a rule which says that people with more than two children cannot contest local bodies elections or avail of government benefits. Several leaders in BJP and RSS don't have children. Apart from Maharashtra, the two-child policy is being implemented in several other states. Ideally, the Yogi government should have a 'no children'' policy which will benefit many BJP leaders," Malik said.

BJP's Sakshi Maharaj often speaks of the need to give birth to more children, he said, adding the Yogi government should frame its policy accordingly. On Sunday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in the northern state and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner.

The Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030, unveiled on the occasion of World Population Day, also aims at bringing down the gross fertility rate among women to 2.1 by 2026 and to 1.9 by 2030.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NCP
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Population

Related videos

What's Brewing

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

On this farm, cows are in charge, or at least coequals

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Cars, buildings swept away in Himachal flash floods

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

 