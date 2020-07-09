Vikas Dubey surrendered or arrested? asks Akhilesh

UP govt should clarify whether Vikas Dubey surrendered or was arrested: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 09 2020, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 14:06 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. Credits: PTI Photo

 After gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kannur ambush in which eight police personnel were killed, was nabbed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday to clarify whether it was a "surrender" or an "arrest".

"News is coming that the main accused in the Kanpur case is in police custody. If this is true, the government should clarify whether it was surrender or an arrest. Besides, the CDR (call details record) should be made public so that those hand in glove with him could be exposed," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Dubey, who was on the run since the Kanpur ambush on Friday and who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest, was nabbed in Ujjain on Thursday morning.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development, saying the gangster was in the custody of the state police.

