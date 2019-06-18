UP govt to issue press release in Sanskrit also

In an apparent bid to implement its cultural agenda, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to issue its press releases in the Sanskrit language also along with Hindi, English and Urdu.

According to the official sources here, the information department of the state government would also be issuing press notes in the ancient Indian language.

''The move will give a big boost to the Sanskrit language and also encourage the students of the language,'' said a senior information department official here on Tuesday.

He said that the speeches of chief minister Yogi Adityanath would now be available in Sanskrit also.

Since the government did not have an adequate number of persons, who were proficient in the ancient Indian language, the information department would take help of the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, which was based in the state capital, officials said.

The state government had said earlier that it was committed to encouraging Sanskrit language and had also made allocations to the tune of Rs. 315 crore to boost Sanskrit education in the state in its budget. The state government had also recently released funds to the Sampoornananda Sanskrit University in Varanasi and other Sanskrit schools.

Adityanath had said earlier that the Sanskrit language was in the ''DNA'' of the country and that there was a need to encourage its usage. ''The use of Sanskrit is now confined only to the religious rituals its usage needs to be taken beyond the religion,'' he had said.

Encouraging Sanskrit education was also part of the cultural agenda of the BJP.

