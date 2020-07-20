UPSC to reimburse airfare of Civil Services aspirants attending interviews; help with lodging and transport

Civil Service aspirants appearing for personality test from Monday will be reimbursed to-and-fro airfares by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as a "one-time measure" as train services are not fully operational due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The UPSC said the state governments have been asked to allow the candidates holding e-summon letters for the interview, the third and final stage in the Civil Services Examination to move in and out of the restricted zones.

It will also help the candidates reaching Delhi for the personality test with their lodging and transport requirements, a UPSC statement said on Monday.

The UPSC had chosen 2,304 candidates for the personality tests and in the midst of this exercise when the Centre announced a lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. It had then decided to defer the personality tests for 623 candidates of the CSE-2019 from March 23.

"As train services are not fully functional, the Commission, as a one-time measure, has decided to reimburse the lowest 'to and fro airfare' to the candidates coming for the PTs (personality tests). State Governments have been requested to allow the candidates holding e-summon letters for PTs to move in/out of the restricted zones for the purpose of attending the same," the UPSC said. So far, only train fares were given to candidates.

Candidates reaching the UPSC office for the test will also be provided with a 'sealed kit' consisting of a face mask, face shield, a bottle of sanitiser and hand gloves. The UPSC has also made arrangements for "contactless" interviews to shield the interviewers, who generally comprise of senior advisers, as well as interviewees.

The UPSC staff involved in the exercise are also given protective gear.

"Arrangements have been made for regular sanitization of all the rooms, halls, furniture and equipment. Seating arrangement for the candidates at all venues will ensure safe physical distancing. Protocol/guidelines to be followed by the candidates for appearing in the interview have been communicated to them," the it said adding that the UPSC is committed to ensure the highest standards of health safety even as it fulfils its constitutional mandate for selecting the most suitable candidates through its examinations.