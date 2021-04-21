US advises its citizens to avoid travelling to India

The United States has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India as the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is raging across the South Asian nation.

The US move came just a day after the British government decided to deny entry to any citizen of India unless she or he has residency rights in the United Kingdom.

The American Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the US citizens should avoid all travel to India. “Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India,” it stated in an advisory. “If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel. All travellers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands.”

The UK put India on its “travel ban red list” with effect from Friday. The British Government took the decision shortly after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson dropped his plan to fly to New Delhi for a summit with his counterpart Narendra Modi.