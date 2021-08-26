US University Virtual Fair to be held on August 27 and September 3

Indian students and their parents will get an opportunity to interact with more than 100 accredited US universities and college representatives about university programs and admission criteria at the upcoming EducationUSA’s US University Virtual Fairs 2021.

For students seeking Master’s or PhD degree programs in the United States, the EducationUSA US University Graduate Virtual Fair will be held on Friday, August 27, from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm For high school students seeking Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree programs in the United States, the EducationUSA US University Undergraduate Virtual Fair will be held on Friday, September 3, from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

The participating US higher education institutions represent a wide geographic area in the United States and offer a range of academic programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels.

“US universities truly value Indian students for their hard work, talent, and their cultural and intellectual contribution to the US classroom,” US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said.