Uttar Pradesh cop caught teaching juniors how to engage in corruption; suspended

As the in-charge of the police station, he was supposed to set examples and ensure that his subordinates performed their duty honestly. Instead he was found to be imparting lessons in how to engage in corruption to his juniors.

The SHO of Kheron police station in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district was caught giving lessons in corruption to his subordinates on tape.

The cop, identified as Mani Shankar Tewari, was suspended, according to the police sources.

Tewari was heard telling his subordinates that his work was to 'manage' and 'cover up' crimes committed by them (juniors). ''You can commit crimes....I will manage as long as I am here'', he was heard saying in the tape.

''We can get Rs.10-15 thousand if we catch those involved in illegal mining....but if you apprehend a woman involved in selling illicit liquor we will get only Rs. one or two thousand so why take so much trouble,'' the SHO told his subordinates, virtually asking them to go after ''affluent criminals''.

He was also heard saying that he had to pay a portion of the bribes to the circle officer and the additional superintendent of police, though he clearly said that the district police chief was honest.

Left red faced after the audio tape went viral on the social networking sites, the district police chief Swapnil Mamgai suspended the SHO after a preliminary investigation found the tape to be authentic, sources said.

Earlier also, UP cops had been found to be conniving with the criminals and paying hefty amount of money to grab posting at lucrative police stations and districts.