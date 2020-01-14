Uttarakhand govt mulling ban on mobiles in degree colleges

In an attempt to make the students 'focus' on their studies rather than playing games or surfing the internet on their mobiles, the Uttarakhand government is contemplating to ban the cell phones inside the classrooms in the degree colleges in the hill state.

According to the state higher education minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the ban on carrying cell phones inside the classrooms would come into effect shortly.

He said that the government would be conducting an opinion poll in all the degree colleges in the state to elicit the response of the students on banning the cell phones.

''We will impose the ban if a majority of students favour the same,'' the minister said.

''If need be we will also install low range jamers in the degree colleges to effectively prevent use of the cell phones,'' Rawat went on to add.

The minister said that the students were not able to focus on their studies and were often found to be busy playing games or surfing the internet on their mobile phones even in the classrooms.

He expressed confidence that a majority of the students would support the ban.

There was a mixed reaction in the student community on the issue with a section of them voicing opposition to the move. ''Cell phones are essential for the girls as they can keep in touch with their families...it comes handy in case of any trouble,'' remarked a student.