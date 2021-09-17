Vaccination push, health camps: BJP's plans for PM Modi's 71st birthday

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 71 today, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a major vaccination push and various health camps to celebrate the day.

The party has planned a mega 20-day public outreach from Friday that will continue till October 7 to commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister.

Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating his birthday as 'Seva Diwas' (Service Day) and organises welfare activities across the country for a week but this time it has been extended to 20 days.

Here are some of BJP's plans for the day:

1. The BJP has asked its workers across the country to facilitate the Covid-19 vaccination drive on the birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called for a major push to the vaccination drive saying it would be the perfect gift for Modi on his birthday.

2. BJP president J P Nadda has issued a set of instructions to party workers for organising health and blood donation camps and distributing rations to the poor as part of the campaign. The party youth wing will organise this.

3. The OBC Morcha workers will distribute fruits in orphanages and old-age homes. BJP's Mahila Morcha will felicitate 71 women Covid warriors who worked during the pandemic.

4. The Kisan Morcha of the party will celebrate PM's birthday as ‘Kisan Samman Diwas’ and honour 71 farmers and 71 youngsters on the day.

5. Health check-up camps will also be organised from September 17 to September 20.

6. As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will carry out a large-scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and people will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products.

7. Over 14 crore ration bags printed with Modi's pictures will also be distributed among the needy as part of the campaign.

8. The BJP has said that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers to Modi across the country highlighting that they are committing themselves to public service.

9. As part of the 20-day plan, the BJP will organise functions at the booth level on the eve of Deendayal Upadhyay's birth anniversary on September 25.

(With PTI inputs)