Vedas to metaverse: Education Ministry tableau showcases key aspects of new educational policy

The tableau of the Ministry of Education and Skill Development showcased key aspects of the new National Education Policy (NEP) through the theme 'Vedas to Metaverse' during the 73rd Republic Day parade.

The front portion of the tableau depicted the rich tradition and glorious past of the country in the area of education since ancient times, starting from the Vedas, followed by the Gurukul education system, and then the universities like Nalanda where thousands of students used to come from all over the world.

The first part of the rear portion shows a glowing brain-like prop, symbolising innovation and creativity. A procession of students of different age groups depicted skill development, joyful learning, emphasising the latest technologies of augmented reality and virtual reality.

Images of educationists and scientists from ancient times to the modern age could be seen on both sides of the tableau.

