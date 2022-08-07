Vehicles carrying hazardous goods to get tracking systems

Aiming to improve safety, the Centre has made it mandatory for all vehicles carrying dangerous and hazardous goods to install approved vehicle tracking system devices.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a gazette notification which says that vehicles carrying various gases including nitrogen, oxygen and argon, and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature will have to be fitted with vehicle tracking system devices.

The notification said that "every vehicle of categories N2 and N3, manufactured on and after the 1st Day of September, 2022, in the case of new models, and 1st day of January, 2023, in the case of existing models, carrying dangerous or hazardous goods, shall be fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 140.”

Currently, vehicles that are not under the ambit of a national permit and carrying dangerous goods are not fitted with vehicle tracking system devices as they are not mandated to do so, unlike vehicles with a national permit.

Various suggestions were made that carrying such hazardous goods within city limits also poses risks and there was a need for monitoring movement of such vehicles, said the ministry.