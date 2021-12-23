VHP meet to begin in Junagadh on Dec 24, to discuss ‘liberation of temples’

A three-day Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) meeting scheduled to begin from Friday in Gujarat’s Junagadh will discuss ‘liberation of temples from government control’ besides delving into other issues of concern for the organisation.

Milind Parande, VHP’s central secretary general, has said that “deep contemplation sessions will cover subjects such as protection of environment and ecology, liberation of temples from government control, strict central law against horizontal religious conversions, boosting up cultivation of sanskars (training in character formation) in society to prevent devaluation of humanity”.

“There are temples controlled by the (central) government. Our demand is that these temples be handed over to the followers,” Vijay Shankar Tiwari, VHP’s national prachar-prasar pramukh and spokesperson told DH. Tiwari, however, didn’t state how many such temples are with the government, including ones in south India.

Tiwari said that there are charitable causes associated with temples that need funds. The issue was discussed in VHP’s managing committee meeting held mid-year this week. The current meeting is yearly in nature where the Parishad’s central board of trustees and managing committee, both, are present.

Besides the top leaders, provincial, regional and central office-bearers from different parts of the country, office-bearers “ready with facts and figures about the work of the organisation going on in various countries outside Bharat” are also reaching Junagadh. The organisation is also to brainstorm on an expansion plan, as it’s to complete 60 years of its establishment in 2024.

“The representatives of the organisation would seriously brainstorm on the activities of the organisation going on in various fields, the challenges being faced by the society and their solutions. In this, there will also be a discussion about the continuing attacks on the minority Hindu, Sikh community in Pakistan and Bangladesh,” the VHP statement adds.

