Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tests negative for Covid-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday tested negative for Covid-19 and is expected to resume normal activities soon.

The Vice President's Office said in a statement that the 71-year-old Naidu, who was tested positive for Covid-19 on September 29, was examined by a medical team from AIIMS on Monday.

He has "tested negative for Covid-19...Naidu is in good health and is expected to resume normal activities soon," it said.

Naidu has been under home quarantine after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 last month.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah and several union ministers, including Dharmendra Pradhan, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had contracted the virus infection and recovered.