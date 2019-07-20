Visiting Statue of Unity is pilgrimage of India: Nadda

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday said the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has become a "source of inspiration" to all and that visiting it can be termed as a "pilgrimage of independent India".

Nadda visited the world's tallest statue, located on an islet near the Narmada dam in Narmada district of Gujarat, on the last day of his two-day visit. This was his first visit to BJP-ruled Gujarat after assuming the charge as its working president.

"It (visiting the Statue of Unity) has become a pilgrimage of independent India. I am fortunate to have got this opportunity. I consider this as a pilgrimage of independent India because of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution in India's independence," Nadda told reporters at the Statue of Unity.

He said India could become a strong country because of Patel's role as the first Home Minister in uniting 565 small and big princely states.

"We cannot forget his sacrifice. This place is a source of inspiration for all of us. It inspires us to get determined under the leadership of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji to create a strong India," he said.

Nadda was accompanied by state minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, state unit BJP president Jitu Vaghani and other senior leaders.

On his first day of the visit on Friday, Nadda held meetings with BJP leaders and party workers at the party headquarters 'Kamalam' in Gandhinagar.