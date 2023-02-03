Viswanath distinguished himself as multifaceted director: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of renowned filmmaker Kasinadhuni Viswanath, and said he was a stalwart who distinguished himself as a creative and multifaceted director.
The Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, known as 'Kalatapasvi', died at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 92.
In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri K Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2023
Viswanath was unwell for some time and was suffering from age-related issues, sources said.
