Waiting for CM's call on WB situation: Guv

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday expressed hope that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would respond to his call and brief him on the prevailing situation in the state, that is witnessing protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

After the Chief Secretary and Director General of police failed to brief him on the current situation in West Bengal over the violent protests against CAA, the Governor had on Monday asked CM Banerjee to personally update him on it.

"I am optimistic that my meeting with Hon'ble CM today. Will address all her concerns and I would also be enlightened by her point of view," Dhankhar tweeted.

The governor further said, "Dialogue and communication at our level must take precedence as it is the quintessence of the spirit of Constitution we all follow".

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Monday had communicated to the governor about meeting him on Tuesday afternoon along with the DG.

After receiving the communication, the governor tweeted, "It has been well acknowledged. Will have immense benefit of inputs from them, so that all work in synergy to salvage the situation in public interest."

A war of words had erupted between Dhankhar and Banerjee on Monday, with both criticizing each other.

CM had written to the governor saying it the governor's obligation to support the state government to maintain peace and not aggravate the situation through his provocations.

Banerjee expressed her sadness over the governer's Twitter addiction to criticize her government and urged him to cooperate to maintain peace in the state.