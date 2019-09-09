Want startups for cow by-products? Govt will invest 60%

Startups aimed at 'commercializing' cow by-products like cow dung and urine will be funded by the government. These startups would receive up to 60 per cent of their initial investment as government funding, according to The Times of India report.

"We will encourage youths to go for cow-based entrepreneurship and earn not only from products like milk and ghee, but also by-products like urine and dung that can be used for medicinal and agricultural purposes," Vallabh Kathiria, chairman of the newly established Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog, told TOI.

Katharia was interacting with the students of Gandhinagar-based Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India to figure out plans to inspire them for a cow-based business model.

He said, "We will also encourage research on the medicinal value of cow by-products. The board will provide a platform to scholars and researchers to project their research on these by-products. We will also hold training programmes and skill development camps for people already running 'gaushalas'."

Katharia had earlier announced that cow tourism circuit that would pass through the areas where indigenous cow breeds are reared would be promoted. These states include Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Goa.