WAPC urges all governments to aid journalists involved in war against COVID-19

The World Association of Press Councils has urged media persons to remain careful in disseminating news about coronavirus and called on governments to provide all help to the journalists involved in the "war" against the pandemic.

The World Association of Press Councils, an umbrella organisation of Press Councils and similar bodies of various countries, organised a unique on-line meeting on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Sunday on the topic 'Media before and after the coronavirus pandemic'.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Prof Sule Aker, President of the WAPC, advised fellow media persons to remain careful and disseminate authentic news about the disease, a statement said.

She also urged all governments and media houses to keep the interest of the media persons at the top of their minds.

Kishor Shrestha, Secretary General of the WAPC and Chairman of the Nepal Press Council, gave details of the work done by the council in his country.

He also urged all governments to come to the aid of the journalists who are fighting the "war" against the virus like scores of health professionals and others.

Members from Northern Cyprus, Turkey, Nepal, Azerbaijan, India, Tanzania, Kenya, Iraq, Kosovo and many other countries participated in the conference.

Concluding the conference, Aker said there is a universal acknowledgement of the need for a free and unrestricted flow of information beyond the boundaries with the media embracing the role of a public trust.

United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 to be World Press Freedom Day to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.