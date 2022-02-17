Wedding goes awry as 11 drown to death in UP well

Wedding goes awry as 11 drown to death in Uttar Pradesh well

Women, who were standing around a well during a 'haldi' ceremony, fell in as the iron mesh gave way

IANS, Kushinagar,
  • Feb 17 2022, 08:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2022, 08:25 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

At least 11 women drowned to death in a well during a wedding 'haldi' ceremony late Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar.

The incident took place when women and girls were standing by the railing around the well and the iron mesh gave way. Rescue operations were under way till past midnight, with senior officers monitoring the situation on the ground.

Around 15 women were rescued by villagers and the police, while 11 others could not be saved in time.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap. He has directed authorities to step up rescue and relief operations and provide treatment to the wounded.

