West Bengal Elections Live: BJP seeks action against Mamata for statement 'amounting to incite mutiny in CAPF'

BJP seeks action against Mamata for statement 'amounting to incite mutiny in CAPF'
The BJP on Monday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer accusing Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee of making a statement that amounts to incite "mutiny" in the central armed police force (CAPF) deployed in West Bengal for the Assembly elections.
Bengal Cong chief urges EC to defer last three phases of Assembly polls
Amid the steep rise in Covid-19 cases in West Bengal, the Congress on Monday urged the Election Commission (EC) to defer the last three phases of assembly polls in the state.
In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked him to take a call on what was more important at this juncture - lives of people or polls to choose their representatives.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign rally for State Assembly Polls, in Uttar Dinajpur district, Monday, April 19, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
OPINION | Halt rallies in West Bengal
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has done well to call off all his election rallies ahead of the sixth, seventh and final phases of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Other leaders and political parties would do well to follow his example.
BJP decides to stop big rallies, events in West Bengal owing to Covid-19
Under attack from the Opposition for the poll blitzkrieg in West Bengal despite resurgent Covid-19, BJP on Monday announced that it will stop holding big public events in the state, flagging the need to break the chain of the coronavirus.
TMC, BJP lock horns over the formidable Matua vote base
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, whenever there is a major election in the state, leaders of all parties are eager to woo the Matua community. The reason is the sheer size of their population and their tendency to vote en bloc. Matuas are determining factor in at least 20 Assembly constituencies in the state,
