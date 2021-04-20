West Bengal Elections Live: BJP seeks action against Mamata for statement 'amounting to incite mutiny in CAPF'

The BJP on Monday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer accusing Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee of making a statement that amounts to incite "mutiny" in the central armed police force (CAPF) deployed in West Bengal for the Assembly elections. Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, the BJP on Monday said it has decided against holding any big rally or public meeting. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that her party would organise small meetings in Kolkata and she would give short speeches in rallies in districts where polling would be held in the remaining three phases. Stay tuned for more updates.