1 dead, 1 hurt as chopper crashes in Jalgaon

1 dead, 1 hurt as chopper crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Police and local authorities are at the spot

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 16 2021, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 18:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A flight instructor was killed and a trainee pilot injured when a training aircraft crashed in Chopda in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Friday. 

The aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, which is based in the Dhule district. 

Top police and administrative officials from Jalgaon have rushed to the spot. 

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed shock over the incident. “An investigation team is being rushed to the site,” he said and confirmed the death of a flight instructor and injuries to the trainee.

"Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted. 

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Jalgaon
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

PM Modi inaugurates 3 new attractions in Ahmedabad

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Sanitation worker clears RAS exam in a tale of grit

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Dutch ethical hackers on a mission to fix the internet

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Tamas to Badhaai Ho: Sureka Sikri’s best performances

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

 