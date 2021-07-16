1 dead, 1 hurt as chopper crashes in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

A flight instructor was killed and a trainee pilot injured when a training aircraft crashed in Chopda in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Friday.

The aircraft belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, which is based in the Dhule district.

Top police and administrative officials from Jalgaon have rushed to the spot.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed shock over the incident. “An investigation team is being rushed to the site,” he said and confirmed the death of a flight instructor and injuries to the trainee.

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft that belonged to the NMIMS Academy of Aviation, Maharashtra. An investigation team is being rushed to the site.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & prayers for the trainee’s quick recovery," he added.