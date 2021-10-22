1 dead after major fire at 60-storey residential apartment in Mumbai

One person died after a major fire broke out in a high-rise building in Mumbai's Curry Road area on Friday.

The building, One Avighna Tower, is a 60-storey building located off Madhav Palav Road. The fire was reported from the 19th floor of the building.

Fire reported in a flat in One Avighna park at Curry Road area of #Mumbai .

Fire tenders rushed.

Details awaited @DeccanHerald — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) October 22, 2021

According to the Mumbai fire brigade and police, the fire broke out at around 12 noon. A dozen fire tenders, five jumbo tankers and two snorkels have been rushed to the spot.

