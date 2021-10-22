1 dead after fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai

1 dead after major fire at 60-storey residential apartment in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 22 2021, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 13:48 ist
Fire in the Mumbai high-rise Avighna Tower. Credit: Special arrangement

One person died after a major fire broke out in a high-rise building in Mumbai's Curry Road area on Friday.

The building, One Avighna Tower, is a 60-storey building located off Madhav Palav Road. The fire was reported from the 19th floor of the building.

According to the Mumbai fire brigade and police, the fire broke out at around 12 noon. A dozen fire tenders, five jumbo tankers and two snorkels have been rushed to the spot.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Fire

